Over 100 goats killed in collision on Agra-Delhi Expressway

Aligarh/Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) A dense fog on the Agra-Delhi Expressway led to a massive collision near Tappal here on Wednesday morning, leaving three people seriously injured and killing over 100 goats, police said.

The accident occurred when poor visibility caused multiple vehicles to crash into each other.

A truck transporting approximately 230 goats was among the vehicles involved. Six vehicles, including three trucks, were heavily damaged in the pile-up.

"The injured individuals have been admitted to a nearby hospital," a police official said.

In a similar incident in Muzaffarnagar, at least two people, including a truck driver, sustained serious injuries after over 15 vehicles collided due to dense fog near the Jansath flyover on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway.

This season's dense fog significantly disrupted traffic in the region, with visibility issues persisting until mid day time.

The incident in Muzaffarnagar occurred early this morning when two trucks collided due to near-zero visibility caused by dense fog. Subsequently, more than 15 vehicles collided with each other on the highway, police said.

Circle Officer Rupali Rao said police promptly arrived at the scene upon receiving information about the incident and initiated the rescue operations.

"Two injured individuals were shifted to the district hospital for treatment," she told reporters.

The highway, which was blocked following the accident, has now been cleared and traffic flow has been restored. PTI

