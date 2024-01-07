Oppn has turned against ‘Ram ji’ by opposing RSS, BJP: Shahnawaz Hussain

Ballia (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) BJP leader and former Union minister Syed Shahnawaz Hussain has said that there is no negative statement from Muslims regarding the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, he said that by making statements against the RSS and the BJP, the opposition parties have also turned against 'Ram ji'.

Speaking to reporters late on Saturday night in the Sikanderpur area of Ballia, Hussain said, "The construction of the Ram Temple will change the entire picture of Purvanchal. Development will change both the picture and destiny.'' He further said, ''When the temple will be inaugurated on January 22, after that people from India and abroad will keep coming, and the crowd will not reduce. Such a wonderful temple is being built that people will come to see it and have a 'darshan' (of Lord Ram)." "All the statements are being made by the Congress, the RJD and the INDIA bloc," he said, and added that the INDIA bloc is going to "completely disintegrate".

He said that the difficulty with the opposition parties regarding the Ram Temple is that they do not understand whether they should "swallow it or spit it out".

"While making statements against the RSS and the BJP, they have also turned against Ram ji. If they have turned against Ram ji, then everyone knows in whose favour they have gone. The people of the country will answer them in this election," he said.

Reacting to Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav's statement that if he gets sick, whether he should go to temple or hospital, Hussain said that everyone goes to hospital.

"Lalu ji had also gone to hospital. They should learn from Lalu ji. If anyone falls ill, he goes to hospital, but the hospital has a different place and the temple has a different place." Responding to SP national president Akhilesh Yadav's statement about the INDIA bloc being strong, he said, "The hope for the alliance's survival is that the alliance is on ventilator. Kejriwal is pulling one string and Mamata Banerjee is pulling the other string. The third string is with Janata Dal (United) and the fourth string is with the DMK. There is also huge tension between the JD(U) and the RJD." Hussain claimed that "the alliance will collapse under its own weight." "This is an alliance of ambitious people, nothing is going to happen. Even if seats are distributed, they will still lose. If they do not distribute the seats, then also they will lose to the BJP," he said. PTI

