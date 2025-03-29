Noida man loses Rs 6.5 cr after online date lures him into fake ‘investments’

A businessman in Noida reportedly lost Rs 6.5 crore to online fraud after the woman he was dating virtually convinced him to “invest” his life’s savings plus a borrowed amount through what turned out to be fake websites.

Daljit Singh, the owner of a Delhi-based company, a divorcee, and a resident of Noida’s Sector 36, met the woman on a dating site last December. She claimed her name was Anita Chauhan and she was from Hyderabad.

Dating trap

On Wednesday (March 26), he lodged a complaint at Noida’s Cyber Crime Police Station, claiming that “Anita” tempted him to “invest” through “trading websites” by claiming that he could earn huge profits even without any experience. She allegedly named three websites as well.

Singh started by investing Rs 3.2 lakh through the first website and reportedly earned Rs 24,000 within a few hours. Of that amount, he transferred Rs 8,000 to his bank account at once, trusting “Anita” more and more.

Next, allegedly upon Anita’s insistence, he “invested” his life’s savings of about Rs 4.5 crore, as well as a loan of Rs 2 crore that he took upon her insistence, and transferred all of it to 25 bank accounts in 30 transactions.

Demand for more money

Soon, he tried to withdraw a “profit”, as he had done earlier, from the websites “SpreadMKT” and “Sprecdex.cc.”, but then came the shocker. He was allegedly asked to transfer 30 per cent of the amount invested as a security fee plus an “exchange service fee” of Rs 61 lakh.

When he refused, the two websites named above went down and he found no way to contact them. That is when Singh got suspicious and decided to lodge a complaint.

So far, the police have found that “Anita’s” dating app profile was fake. They are now focusing on the bank accounts to which Singh transferred money.