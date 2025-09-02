Noida authority launches stray dogs survey; plans new shelters, sterilisation drive

Noida, Sep 2 (PTI) Noida Authority has launched a survey to map and monitor the population of stray dogs across the city, aiming to improve sterilisation, vaccination and management efforts, officials said.

The authority has also asked residents' welfare associations (RWAs), apartment owners' associations (AOAs), and animal welfare NGOs to submit reports, with photographs, identifying sterilised, unsterilised, aggressive and rabies-suspect dogs in their sectors and societies.

Sterilised dogs will be identified by a V-notch mark on their ears. A toll-free helpline (0120-2425025) has also been introduced for complaints and suggestions regarding street dogs, they added.

Lokesh M, CEO of the Noida Authority, on Monday said instructions have been issued for the construction of two dedicated dog shelters.

"These facilities will house biting, rabies-infected, and aggressive dogs. An RFP (request for proposal) will be floated to select an agency to operate these shelters," he said.

Until the shelters are built, dogs identified as biting or rabies-suspect will be kept at existing facilities, he added.

The authority is also working on setting up designated feeding points for stray dogs in consultation with RWAs and AOAs. Two agencies are already carrying out anti-rabies vaccination drives for strays, and their role will include maintaining records of vaccinated dogs, officials said.

Animal welfare activists have welcomed the initiative.

"There should be multiple feeding points based on territory and local feeders to ensure strays are cared for responsibly," Sanjay Mohapatra, who runs a Noida-based NGO, said.

He also emphasised identifying genuinely aggressive dogs through bite records, footage, and hospital data.

Avinash Singh, a resident and dog lover, called the plan "a balanced approach" that prioritises both public safety and animal welfare.

"We will also contribute by organising awareness and vaccination drives to help maintain peace between residents and strays," he said. PTI

