Nine murders, same pattern: Is a serial killer on the prowl in Bareilly?

The murder of nine women in similar circumstances in a rural area of Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly district over 14 months has sparked fears of a serial killer being on the prowl.

All the bodies were found within a radius of 25 km, in villages under the jurisdiction of two police stations, say media reports. Police have found some similarities in all the cases too — victims in the age group of 45 to 55, strangled in fields around noon, clothes ruffled but no sexual assault.

Uttar Pradesh DGP Prashant Kumar told The Times of India that they have been looking for the murderer(s) for six months and have not ruled out the possibility of a serial killer. He added that sketches of three suspects have been released based on some leads.

Dead end

The first case was reported in June last year, while the latest victim was found on July 3 this year. In the latest case, a 45-year-old woman was found dead at a farm in Shahi Sheeshgarh area. Last year, police had arrested three men based on suspicion but the murders continued.

Bareilly SSP Anurag Arya told TOI that all kinds of investigation, including electronic surveillance, have failed to yield any result. While senior officials are now focusing on prisoners recently released on bail or end of prison term, sketches of suspects are being released based on reports by farmers across 90 villages.