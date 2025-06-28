UP woman alleges forced conversion, sexual exploitation by man

Bhadohi (UP), Jun 27 (PTI) A shocking incident of forced religious conversion, sexual exploitation, extortion, blackmailing and humiliation of a woman came to light in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district on Friday, a senior police official said.

A 35-year-old Muslim woman had filed a complaint against Nitish Chaubey, a resident of Jayarampur under Aurai Police Station in Bhadohi district, he said.

The official said that a case was registered on the basis of the complaint at the Mahila Police Station on Thursday under sections 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75(1)(sexual harassment), 78 (stalking), 61(2) (party to a criminal conspiracy), 351(2)(criminal intimidation), 352(intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 356(2) (defamation) of the BNS and Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhimanyu Manglik told PTI that Saba Rashid Siddiqui from Mumbai is married to Gaus Ali from Madhosingh village in Bhadohi.

She is having a dispute with her husband and she has come here in connection with the case, he added.

The woman alleged that she met Chaubey of Siyur village here in connection with the case and on the pretext of helping her, he forcibly removed her veil and took her to several religious places and allegedly got her converted (into Hinduism).

The woman alleged that Chaubey sexually exploited her between August 26, 2024 and April 27, 2025 and forcibly extorted Rs 15 lakh from her, and hatched a criminal conspiracy with the opponent in her case.

Manglik said that Siddiqui has filed a case, which was registered in the Mahila Police Station late Thursday evening and a detailed investigation is being conducted on every aspect of the case. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)