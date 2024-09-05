‘Molested in ambulance, thrown out with ailing husband’: UP woman

A woman was allegedly molested inside an ambulance in Uttar Pradesh by the driver and his aide. When she protested, the duo allegedly threw her out of the ambulance along with her ailing husband, who later died.

The shocking incident took place in Siddharthnagar district on August 30 after the woman rushed her husband to a hospital with oxygen support, media reports said.

When doctors at the Basti Medical College referred her husband to another hospital, she decided to take him back home as she was unable to pay the private hospital's fee.

Molested in ambulance

In the ambulance, the driver allegedly forced her to sit next to him and sexually harassed her along with his aide.

When she tried to protest and shout, they allegedly cut off her husband's oxygen supply and threw him out of the ambulance along with her, media reports said.

The ambulance driver also allegedly stole her jewellery.

Accused not arrested

The woman's husband’s health reportedly deteriorated further after the oxygen supply was snapped. By the time the police rushed him to hospital, he died.

The victim alleged that the police did not make any effort to arrest the ambulance driver and his aide. She gave a written complaint to the police in Lucknow.

Additional Director General of Police Jitendra Dubey said a case had been registered and necessary action was being taken.