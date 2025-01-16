Milkipur bypoll 'biggest by-election', says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow, Jan 18 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday declared the upcoming Milkipur assembly bypoll in Ayodhya as the "biggest bypoll in the country" and exuded confidence that his party will defeat the BJP. "This bypoll will be a decisive moment. The representative of the PDA (pichhde, Dalit, alpsankhyak) is the Samajwadi Party's candidate contesting the bypoll. I appeal to all journalists to cover this historic election. Such a unique and significant by-election deserves to be studied for its impact on democracy," Yadav said at a press conference at the party's headquarters here.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister also called on the government to ensure a free and transparent election process, presenting an example for the nation and the world.

Highlighting the BJP's waning influence, Yadav claimed, "Even in Milkipur, the BJP is losing its footing. Farmers, traders, youth, and women are all ready to defeat them. The BJP will face a resounding loss in this bypoll." The SP president also cautioned against political manipulation. "We've seen how discussions about SP's strong position can lead to misuse of power by the ruling party. However, the people's resolve to oust the BJP is unshaken," Yadav concluded.

Continuing his attack on the BJP-led dispensation, he accused the government of exploiting farmers by forcibly acquiring their land in Ayodhya at unfair prices.

"The BJP government is deliberately taking away farmers' ancestral lands under the guise of development. Farmers are not against progress; they want fair compensation and their share in Ayodhya's development," Yadav said, emphasising that the SP supports making Ayodhya a world-class city with infrastructure benefiting both locals and visitors.

"The government should compensate farmers at six times the circle rate. If they fail to do so, the SP will ensure this when we form the government," Yadav promised.

He reiterated that farmers are willing to contribute to Ayodhya's development but deserve equitable treatment.

Accusing the government of prioritising profits over public interest, Yadav questioned the focus on building luxury hotels instead of essential facilities such as ashrams and dharamshalas.

"They talk of culture but are building five-star hotels with bars. Is that the BJP's vision for Ayodhya?" he remarked.

Yadav expressed gratitude to Ayodhya's farmers for placing their trust in the SP. "We thank the farmers and citizens of Ayodhya for their support.They believe in the SP's vision for justice and fair governance," he said, adding the SP is ready to challenge the BJP on issues of land acquisition and development.

The BJP on Tuesday nominated Chandrabhan Paswan as its candidate for the Milkipur bypoll, while the Samajwadi Party has fielded Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad's son Ajit Prasad. Awadhesh Prasad was the MLA of Milkipur before he got elected to the Lok Sabha necessitating the bypoll.

The Congress has decided not to field its candidate and instead support the nominee of the Samajwadi Party (SP), a constituent of the INDIA bloc.

The bypoll is scheduled for February 5 and votes will be counted on February 8.

The SP chief has often used his party's victory in Milkipur in the 2022 Assembly polls and then in the Faizabad Lok Sabha polls in 2024 to take potshots at the Yogi Adityanath government and the BJP, accusing them of misgovernance and divisive politics.

In the run up to the high-stake bypoll, the BJP has pressed six ministers for the campaign being led by Adityanath, who has had a series of tours to Ayodhya recently. PTI

