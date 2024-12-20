Meerut: Stampede at Pradeep Mishra's religious event; several injured

Several devotees, including women, were injured in a stampede that occurred during Pandit Pradeep Mishra's katha event in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, on Friday (December 20).

Local media reports said over one lakh devotees had gathered, with many falling and being crushed in the crowd at the entry gate. The incident took place at around 1 pm. It is reported that private security personnel deployed at the venue tried to stop women from entering the venue, leading to the stampede.

Police arrived at the scene and initiated rescue efforts while the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Additional Director General of Meerut Zone Dhruv Kant Thakur told media persons that no deaths or injuries have been reported so far.

Friday was day six of the event, which drew nearly one lakh people a day. More details are awaited.

Recalling Hathras

A similar incident occurred in July this year, about 121 people, mostly women and children, were killed in a stampede at Phulrai village under Sikandra Rau police station limits of Hathras district.

The stampede took place during a satsang addressed by self-styled godman Surajpal alias Bhole Baba, a resident of Kasganj district in UP.