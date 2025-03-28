‘Orwellian’: MoS Jayant Chaudhary slams Meerut cops for ‘namaz on roads’ diktat

Union minister of state and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary has sharply criticised a recent warning from the Meerut police that those who do namaz on the streets could face cancellation of their passports and licences and registration of criminal cases, calling it “Policing towards Orwellian 1984!”.

On Wednesday (March 26), the Meerut police gave a list of 8 persons to the District Magistrate saying they violated last year’s order that prohibited offering namaz on the streets during Eid. The police said they have begun steps to cancel their passports and licences.

Orwell’s novel 1984

Jayant Chaudhary, mentioning this action of the Meerut police, posted on X, “Policing towards Orwellian 1984!”.

Chaudhary was referring to the Thought Police in the novel 1984 by English author George Orwell. The book warns of the consequences of mass surveillance, totalitarianism, and repression by state authorities.

No prayers on the roads

Talking about the extensive security measures being taken ahead of Eid this year, Meerut’s Superintendent of Police Ayush Vikram Singh said, “We will not allow prayers on the streets this year. Anyone who attempts to do so will be booked and will face the cancellation of their arms licence and passport.”

The SP said the police have appealed to the people to offer namaz at a nearby mosque or to reach the Idgah on time.

He said last year also the police had registered an FIR against a few people who had offered namaz on a road. He said they were making continuous appeals, and that strict action would be taken against those who broke the law.

Vikram Singh said that if a criminal case is registered against someone, it could lead to cancellation of passport and licence, and they would not get a no-objection certificate (NOC) to apply for the same.

Kalanidhi Naithani, Meerut range DIG, said a case would be registered against violators, and they could also face arrest.

‘No collective namaz in houses’

Krishan Kumar Bishnoi, Superintendent of Police, Sambhal, said the police have issued an advisory against offering namaz on the roads. He said people can pray at their homes, but collective namaz in houses would not be allowed. He warned against any untoward incidents.

The police in Aligarh and Hathras said they have not issued any specific order about Eid prayers, but they were following the advisory of the UP government that people, whichever community they belonged to, should not pray in public places.