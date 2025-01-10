Meerut murders: Family of 5 killed, children's bodies found in bed box

Meerut (UP), Jan 10 (PTI) Five members of a family were found killed in their home, the bodies of the parents wrapped in sheets and their three children, the youngest one-year-old, stuffed in sacks and kept in a bed box, police said on Friday. Two persons were detained for the grisly murders that shocked this Uttar Pradesh town. Several suspects have also been taken into custody for the killing that came to light on Thursday night. The bodies of the parents were wrapped in bedsheets. And all five had deep head injuries and slash marks on their necks.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada said, "Based on a complaint filed by the relatives of the deceased woman, a case has been registered against three named accused and some unidentified persons. Two named suspects and several others have been taken into custody for questioning." Police said the bodies of the husband and wife were found wrapped in bedsheets, while those of their three children were stuffed in the storage compartment of a bed at the family's home in the densely populated Suhail Garden neighbourhood in the Lisari Gate police station area.

Tada added that one named suspect is absconding, and police teams have been deployed to arrest him. "All pieces of evidence are being gathered, and the case will be solved soon," he said.

The deceased were identified as Moin alias Moinuddin (52), his wife Asma (45), and their daughters Afsah (8), Aziza (4), and Adeeba (1).

According to the Lisari Gate police, Asma's brother, Shamim, had arrived and lodged a formal complaint late at night. He accused Asma's younger sister-in-law, Nazrana, and her two brothers of involvement in the suspected murders.

The SSP, who visited the crime scene Thursday night along with other senior officers, said the family's house was locked from outside when locals and neighbours checked it in the evening.

"After gaining access through the roof, they found the bodies," Tada told reporters. "The manner in which the house was locked suggests that the individual involved in the crime may have been someone known to the family." The SSP said the preliminary investigations point towards an old enmity as the possible motive behind the incident. "A detailed investigation is underway," he added.

The SSP further said the legs of one of the deceased were found tied with a bedsheet, adding a forensic team and senior officers are collecting evidence.

The family had recently moved to the area and the police are investigating their background to find out more details.

Moin, who is a mason, and Asma had been missing since Wednesday, Tada said. According to police, Moin's brother Salim was the first to witness the horrifying scene when he went to check on the family concerned over his brother's whereabouts.

Salim arrived at Moin's house with his wife. After several unsuccessful attempts to open the door, they forced entry with the help of neighbours.

Family's neighbour Imran Saifi told reporters the murders were committed in a very gruesome manner. He said the neighbourhood learnt about the incident when the deceased woman's brother arrived looking for her and found the family.

"The entire family had recently moved to the Suhail Garden area and was living in a rented house. They were building a house of their own not far from there," Saifi said.

Speaking about the family, Saifi said they were "decent" people. "They didn't have any issue with anyone, and they led a regular routine of going to work and coming back." When reporters again asked if the family had any conflicts or disputes with others, Saifi said he didn't notice anything of that sort but couldn't provide further details.

Asma's brother Shamim told reporters he lives in Hapur and it was his sister's second marriage which happened nine years ago.

When asked about who might be behind the murders, he said he had no idea. However, he emphasised that his sister was a good person who did not have conflicts with anyone. He appealed for justice.

Speaking about Moin, he said he was a mason. He also revealed that some time ago, Moin's elder brother had been given Rs 4.5 lakh as a loan for acquiring some land. PTI

