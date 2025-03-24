Meerut murder: Wife forged prescription to buy anti-depressants days before crime

The police have discovered that in the Meerut case of a man being murdered by his wife and her lover, the wife Muskan Rastogi allegedly got a doctor to prescribe her medicines and then tampered with the prescription to purchase anti-depressants and sleeping pills a few days before the crime.

Saurabh Rajput, a former merchant navy officer, was allegedly stabbed in the heart and then his body was dismembered and hidden in a drum by his 27-year-old wife Muskan and her lover Sahil Shukla on March 4.

Forged prescription

Ayush Vikram, Meerut Additional Superintendent of Police, said that Muskan went to a local doctor and claimed to have anxiety issues. The doctor gave her a prescription for anxiety medication. She later researched the prescribed drugs online, and then wrote the names of the medicines on a blank prescription and purchased them, according to a report by India Today.

The police also said that Muskan had earlier tried to drug her husband on his birthday February 25, but Saurabh did not consume the drink that day.

On Sunday (March 23), Uttar Pradesh government officials confirmed with a medical store in Meerut that Muskan had bought three medicines, including sleeping pills and anti-anxiety drugs on March 1. The officials are yet to confirm whether these medicines were used to drug Saurabh before his murder.

Piyush Sharma, a Meerut drug inspector, said they could not draw any conclusions as yet. He said they had confirmed that Muskan used to buy medicines from that store, and the officials had collected records of her purchases and were determining whether the drugs she bought were from the NRx category (which need to be prescribed by a doctor).

Case to be fast-tracked

The murder came to light on March 18, after which Muskan and Sahil were arrested.

The UP police said on Saturday (March 22) that they plan to fast-track the case because of the brutality of the crime. Deputy Inspector General of Police (Meerut Zone) Kalanidhi Naithani has directed the police force to conduct a thorough investigation, file a charge sheet promptly, and ensure strong prosecution to secure severe punishment for the accused.