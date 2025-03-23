Duo accused of Meerut murder suffers severe withdrawal symptoms in jail

The duo accused of the murder of merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput — his wife Muskan Rastogi and her lover Sahil Shukla — reportedly created a ruckus at the Meerut district jail, demanding drugs and refusing to eat any food.

“Every inmate is entitled to medical treatment. Muskan and Sahil are under close medical supervision. It will take about eight to ten days for their condition to stabilise,” Viresh Raj Sharma, senior jail superintendent, told Hindustan Times.

The duo, both aged 27, allegedly killed Rajput brutally, stuffed his body in a drum, and filled it with concrete to avoid detection.

Deteriorating condition

Muskan and Sahil have been in judicial custody for four days, with their health significantly deteriorating since the first night, say media reports.

Doctors diagnosed Muskan as having an addiction to drugs and administered emergency treatment, initiating her de-addiction process. Meanwhile, Sahil made aggressive demands for marijuana and other narcotics.

Severe withdrawal

According to reports, both were regular users of injectable drugs and were now facing severe withdrawal symptoms.

As their symptoms worsened, the jail’s de-addiction centre stepped in to manage their treatment. Both the accused have refused food, which is a common reaction to drug withdrawal. They are expected to take at least 10 days to regain stability, while being under the constant vigilance of the prison’s medical team.

According to reports, they are being closely monitored so that they do not pose harm to themselves or to other inmates of the jail.