PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Namo Bharat train and Meerut Metro services from Shatabdi Nagar station on Sunday (February 22) and then took a Metro ride to Meerut South Station, interacting with students and officials.

The 82-km Delhi-Meerut Regional Rapid Transport System is India’s first fully commissioned RRTS corridor that aims to provide high-speed, high-frequency connectivity between Delhi and Meerut. This network is expected to cut the travel time between Delhi and Meerut to around 55

Meerut Metro is the country’s fastest Metro network now, with trains operating at a maximum speed of around 120 kmph. The corridor will traverse the entire stretch of Meerut in approximately 30 minutes, including all designated stops along the route.

The Delhi-Meerut RRTS enables travel from Sarai Kale Khan to Modipuram in 58 minutes, to Begumpul in 54 minutes, and to Shatbdi Nagar in 50 minutes as compared to road journey that would take over one hour, depending on traffic conditions.

Namo Bharat trains

Namo Bharat, designed to operate at speeds of up to 180 kmph, is India’s first Regional Rapid Transit System. It will connect major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut with Delhi at a faster pace. Sarai Kale Khan, the originating station of the corridor, is one of the four Namo Bharat stations will be commissioned with this inauguration.

