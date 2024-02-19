Mayawati rubbishes alliance rumours, says BSP will go solo in LS polls

Lucknow, Feb 19 (PTI) BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday dismissed rumours of forming an alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha polls and asserted that her party will contest the elections on its own.

Mayawati, a former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, has also asked workers of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to be beware of such rumours.

"Despite the BSP's repeated declarations that it will not forge an alliance with any party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, rumours about an alliance are being spread every day. This proves that without the BSP, some parties are not going to fare well," she said in a post on X.

Therefore, keeping in view the interest and welfare of society, particularly the poor, exploited and neglected, "the BSP's decision is to contest the Lok Sabha elections on its own with the strength of its people", Mayawati said The BSP had contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Samajwadi Party. PTI

