Mayawati removes nephew as ‘successor’ until he gains ‘full maturity’
Mayawati had anointed nephew Akash Anand as the party’s national co-ordinator and her “successor” five months back, divests him of both responsibilities
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has divested nephew Akash Anand of his responsibilities as the party’s national co-ordinator and her “successor” barely five months after she anointed him so.
Announcing her decision it on X on Tuesday (May 7) night, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said she has taken the decision in the interest of the party and the movement and till the time Anand gains “full maturity”.
Mayawati said her brother Anand Kumar, who is Akash’s father, will continue to fulfil his responsibilities as before.
The surprise decision comes on the day voting was held for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the country.
Mayawati’s tweet
In a post in Hindi on X, Mayawati said, “BSP is also a movement for self-respect and self-esteem of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and social change for which Shri Kanshi Ram ji and I have dedicated our entire lives and a new generation is also being prepared to give it momentum.”
She added, “In this direction, along with promoting other people in the party, I had declared Shri Akash Anand as the National Coordinator and his successor, but in the larger interest of the party and the movement, he is being divested of both these important responsibilities until he attains full maturity.”
She went on, “…his father Shri Anand Kumar will continue to fulfil his responsibilities in the party and the movement as before. Therefore, the leadership of BSP is not going to shy away from making every kind of sacrifice in the interest of the party and the movement and in taking forward the caravan of Baba Saheb Dr Ambedkar.”
(With agency inputs)