Mayawati removes nephew as ‘successor’ until he gains ‘full maturity’

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has divested nephew Akash Anand of his responsibilities as the party’s national co-ordinator and her “successor” barely five months after she anointed him so.

Announcing her decision it on X on Tuesday (May 7) night, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said she has taken the decision in the interest of the party and the movement and till the time Anand gains “full maturity”.

Mayawati said her brother Anand Kumar, who is Akash’s father, will continue to fulfil his responsibilities as before.

The surprise decision comes on the day voting was held for the third phase of the Lok Sabha polls in the country.