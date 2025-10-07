Mayawati to hold mega rally on Oct 9: Will it signal BSP comeback?

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which had made a charismatic rise in the politics of Uttar Pradesh, is currently on the margins.

The Dalit-focused party is facing a challenge from the PDA [pichda (backward classes), Dalits, and alpsankhyak (minorities)] combination forged by the Samajwadi Party in the last Lok Sabha elections. Besides, the BJP has also been trying to woo Dalit votes by saying that they will get maximum benefit from the schemes of the central and state governments.

In such a situation, party president Mayawati will once again strive to demonstrate her power in Lucknow on October 9, the death anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram. That is why this BSP rally is being considered as even more special.

5 lakh target for rally

The rally being organised by the former UP chief minister at the Kanshi Ram Sthal, a memorial dedicated to Dalit self-respect in Lucknow, is poised to be special in many ways. Mayawati is yet to make any effort to regain the BSP’s magic that was broken in 2012.

Meanwhile, the SP and the Congress have attempted to portray the BSP as the BJP's "B-team". In such a challenging situation for the party, Mayawati is expected to signal her political future during this rally. It is being said that the target is to gather 5,00,000 people for this rally. Clearly, this large a rally, held amid the political crisis, is being seen as a sign of a "comeback". It is believed that this rally will be part of a strategy to strengthen the Dalit, OBC, and minority vote banks before the UP assembly elections.

Following the announcement of this rally, the BSP has halted all other party work and campaigns, directing all officials to mobilise people for this rally. According to a BSP official, party workers are campaigning door-to-door across the state. In several districts, including Lucknow, walls have been painted blue in the old style, urging people to reach Lucknow. Banners and posters with the slogan "9 October - Lucknow Chalo" are visible at many places. The party has issued special contact numbers for the rally.

BSP’s future course of action

Political analysts believe that Mayawati's address at the rally will provide clear indications of the BSP's future course of action. Mayawati will convey this message to her voters: whether the BSP will pursue a Dalit + Muslim formula or adopt the social engineering formula of "Sarvajan Hitaya, Sarvajan Sukhaya" (for the welfare of all, for the happiness of all).

The party's performance in the 2022 assembly elections was one of its worst, with Umashankar Singh winning the lone seat. Then, the BSP reached its worst position in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party's vote share fell from 19.43 per cent to 9.35 per cent. It's clear that the BSP, which once considered itself a monopoly for Dalit votes, has been weakened, and the Dalit community has relied on the SP's PDA slogan.

Political analysts believe that Mayawati will also need to dispel the propaganda of being called the BJP's "B team”. Her address at the rally will be crucial in this regard. Mayawati may also clarify her position on the recent assignment given to her nephew, Akash Anand.

From PDA to Chandrashekhar, challenges everywhere

In the Lok Sabha elections, the SP staked a new claim on the Dalit vote by winning 37 seats, while Azad Samaj Party's Chandrashekhar winning the Nagina seat was considered the emergence of a new face in Dalit politics.

Political analysts believe that Chandrashekhar's aggressive style and the SP-Congress narrative of the BJP’s intention to change the Constitution influenced the traditional Dalit voters, weakening the BSP's base.

What stand Mayawati takes on these issues or how aggressive she is will also give indications of the future course of politics in the state.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Desh.)