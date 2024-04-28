‘Marks matter, not looks’: UP board topper takes on trolls over facial hair

Prachi Nigam, the topper of UP Class 10 board exams this year, has been in the news recently for much more than her whopping 98.5 per cent score and rank. She has been subject to brutal trolling online for her facial hair but Prachi has stood up for herself, drawing admiration and support from many quarters. Reportedly among them was Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Priyanka reportedly spoke to Prachi over the phone, congratulated her for her result, asked her to not get affected by trolling, and instead to focus on her education and achieve her dreams.

“Success is identity”

The teenager has been taking on the trolls like a star. “Trolls can live with their mindset; I am happy that my success is now my identity,” news agency IANS quoted her as saying.

While thanking the people who have supported her, Prachi has asserted that ultimately her marks will matter and not her appearance. “When my photo was shared on social media as the UP board examination topper, some people trolled me for my physical appearance. But some people supported me also. I want to thank them all,” she has been seen saying in a video.

“Chanakya was also…”

“Those who find my facial hair weird can continue to troll me. It doesn’t matter,” Prachi has asserted, adding that she wants to be an engineer. “Chanakya was also trolled for his looks, but it didn’t bother him,” the teen has said.

Many of those who came out in her support online expressed concern over the possible mental and emotional impact of such comments on the young girl. She has seemed nonchalant though. “Such trolling did not bother me much. My marks matters, not my facial hair,” she has said in most interviews.