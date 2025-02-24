Mahashivratri: Varanasi employs cutting-edge technology to avert stampedes

With at least 50 lakh devotees expected for the Mahashivratri festival in Varanasi on February 26, officials are relying on advanced technology and a multi-layered security to manage the crowds and foil possible stampedes.

The ongoing Mahakumbh in nearby Prayagraj continues to draw tens of thousands to Varanasi, the Uttar Pradesh city that is home to the revered Kashi Vishwanath temple.

Varanasi anticipates large crowds

A huge congregation is expected when Mahashivrati is observed with religious fervour at the shrine, home to one of the 12 ‘jyotirlingas’ in the country, which draws massive crowds even on normal days.

City officials are leaving to nothing to chance as they prepare to ensure the safety of pilgrims and prevent any untoward incident during one of India’s largest religious gatherings.

The planning takes on added significance in the wake of the recent stampede at the Mahakumbh and later at the New Delhi railway station which together left dozens dead.

Three-tier security plan

The security framework in Varanasi has been designed with three primary layers to ensure both safety and efficient crowd flow.

Vehicles arriving from outside the districts will be stopped at designated entry points, where they will be parked in pre-arranged areas. From there, the pilgrims will be transported to key locations inside the city, reducing the need for extensive walking.

In addition, entry and exit points have been carefully separated to maintain a smooth flow of people in and out of key areas. A diversion strategy has also been planned to avoid heavy congregation in any one place, significantly reducing the risk of crowd-related accidents or stampedes.

According to Saravanan T, the additional superintendent of police of Varanasi, the plan ensures that the crowd is evenly distributed across the city.

“We are ensuring the pilgrims do not gather in one area. Our efforts focus on diffusing the crowd to various locations throughout the city,” Saravanan explained to The Federal.

Geospatial technologies

Incorporating modern technology is a central aspect of Varanasi’s approach to crowd management. Geospatial technologies are being used extensively for traffic and parking planning.

All parking zones and ad-hoc bus stands have been geocoded, making it easy for pilgrims to locate these areas. Additionally, QR codes will be issued to the public, allowing them to scan and identify their designated parking spaces.

This level of precision is intended to minimize congestion and streamline the pilgrim experience, ensuring they can move seamlessly across the city.

Tethered drones

In another significant move to enhance security, the Varanasi Commissionerate has deployed tethered drones, equipped with military-grade technology, to monitor the crowd.

These drones are powered by generators and can operate 24/7, covering a radius of three kilometres and reaching altitudes of up to 100 meters.

“The tether drones are crucial for monitoring crowd movement, especially at night, and for detecting any unattended objects, which is essential in identifying potential security threats,” Saravanan said.

Mounted police, e-scooters

The drones’ ability to provide round-the-clock surveillance is particularly valuable in preventing untoward incidents, especially in crowded spaces.

Varanasi's security apparatus is further bolstered by mounted police units and self-balancing e-scooters, providing flexibility and mobility in crowd control. These assets ensure that emergency passageways remain clear and facilitate rapid response to any unforeseen incidents.

The e-scooters, in particular, offer a highly effective tool for patrolling narrow or congested routes, making them indispensable in the high-density areas during peak times.

Drones for riverine patrolling

Another critical aspect is the drone-based riverine patrolling strategy. Given the city's unique geography, with significant religious activity taking place along the banks of the Ganges, authorities have deployed drones to cover an eight-kilometre stretch of the river.

These drones, some equipped with infrared sensors, are tasked with detecting criminal activity and enforcing safety regulations, particularly around boat transport.

Measures to prevent overcrowding

Drone surveillance will also ensure compliance with safety protocols, including the use of life jackets on boats and preventing overcrowding. The drones provide a proactive method of enforcement, allowing authorities to monitor and intervene quickly.

“By integrating technology into our crowd management and security measures, we can ensure that the safety of pilgrims is our top priority while minimizing disruptions,” he said.

Many of the hundreds of thousands visiting the Mahakumbh at Prayagraj are making their way to Ayodhya, about 163 km away, and Varanasi, 122 km away. The Mahakumbh ends on February 26 – the Mahashivratri day.