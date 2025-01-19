Maha Kumbh | UP govt prioritising VIP guests, closing roads meant for devotees: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Jan 19 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav continued his criticism of the Maha Kumbh's handling and said on Sunday that the Uttar Pradesh government was prioritising "VIP guests" and making average devotees "walk miles" to reach the 'mela' area.

"Roads should not be closed" for devotees so that "special guests" have a convenient time accessing the event, the former chief minister said.

In a post on X in Hindi, Yadav said, "Due to the closure of all roads leading to Sangam, VIP guests are being given more importance than pilgrims who have to walk miles to reach the Maha Kumbh premises. Due to this, the elderly, children and women are facing a lot of inconvenience, pain and fatigue." The "jam-like situation everywhere" should be cleared immediately," Yadav said.

"No one should be more important than a true devotee. The traffic system should be such that everything simultaneously moves smoothly. The roads should not be closed for anyone," he said.

Yadav also hit out at the UP government over the law and order situation, saying its claim of "zero tolerance" on law and order has been proved to be false.

In a statement issued by the Samajwadi Party, Yadav is quoted as saying, "Criminals are fearless under the BJP government and incidents of crime like murder and robbery are not stopping. Crime is rising every day in the state, including in the capital Lucknow." The SP chief claimed criminals now understand that the chief minister is uninterested in maintaining law and order. "The entire administration is on tour these days," he said.

"Cabinet ministers are also going out of the capital. Criminals are having a field day," he said.

The BJP government has turned the state into a hub of crime and people are terrified and angry with the "humiliation and harassment of women and girls every day", he alleged.

The police, he said, was more interested in "the political agenda of the BJP, than catching criminals, which is why it is harassing the opposition and filing cases against SP leaders. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)