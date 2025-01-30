Kumbh Mela stampede: Mortal remains of 4 devotees to be flown to Belagavi today

Bengaluru, Jan 30 (PTI) The mortal remains of four devotees who were killed in the stampede at the Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj will be flown from Delhi to Belagavi on Thursday evening, officials said.

The deceased are Jyoti Deepak Hattarwath (44), her daughter Megha Deepak Hattarwath (24), Arun Khoparde (61), and Mahadevi Hemant Bhavanur (48), they said.

In a statement, Karnataka Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that IPS officer Hariram Shankar is coordinating the movement of four dead bodies from Kumbh Mela. The mortal remains of those devotees are moving in two ambulances towards Delhi. Special Deputy Commissioner from Belagavi is also reaching Delhi.

"Both fly with the mortal remains and they will ensure the bodies reach Belagavi today evening. Embalming will be done in Delhi," he said. Four family members and officers arranged by the government of Karnataka will fly with the dead bodies in the 3:20 pm Indigo flight, he added.

The Minister said that there is no report of anyone else injured or hospitalised, as of now. However, the Nodal Officer of the Government of Karnataka, Harshal Boyar IAS, has been asked to take all measures necessary to find out if there is anyone else from the state who sustained injuries in the incident and got admitted to any hospital.

At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in a pre-dawn stampede at the Sangam area of the Maha Kumbh early Wednesday as millions of pilgrims jostled for space to take a holy dip on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, one of the most auspicious days of the Hindu calendar. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)