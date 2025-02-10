From selling neem twigs to magnet-fishing coins, Kumbh means business

The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, which began on January 13 in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, is estimated to draw 400 million devotees over 45 days, concluding on February 26. This grand spiritual congregation is not just a place of religious significance but also an economic goldmine, with a projected revenue generation of ₹2 lakh crore.

Social media is abuzz with videos showcasing how small vendors are leveraging innovative, low-investment ideas to make substantial profits. These stories of entrepreneurship highlight the business potential hidden within one of the world’s largest religious gatherings.

Selling neem sticks

One viral video captures a young entrepreneur selling neem datoon (neem tree twigs) at the festival. With zero investment, his simple yet brilliant business idea has helped him earn ₹40,000 in just five days, with daily profits ranging between ₹9,000 and ₹10,000.

Also read: Maha Kumbh: President Murmu to take holy dip at Sangam on Monday

"This idea came from my girlfriend," the vendor admitted, expressing gratitude. His story has resonated with many on social media, with people praising his humility and business acumen.

Neem sticks are widely known for their oral health benefits, helping to clean teeth naturally, freshen breath, and prevent toothaches. Given the massive crowd at the festival, even if a fraction of attendees buy a single twig, the potential earnings over 45 days could be enormous.

Magnet-fishing coins

Another remarkable story involves a man who has devised a unique way to earn money—retrieving coins from the Ganga River using a board embedded with strong magnets. Devotees traditionally toss coins into the holy waters as an offering, and this vendor is turning those discarded coins into cash.

With daily earnings of around ₹4,000, his income over the festival’s duration is expected to reach ₹1.8 lakh. His method has sparked curiosity and admiration, showcasing yet another example of how simple yet effective ideas can generate significant profits.

Also read: Fire in 'Kalpvasi' tent at Maha Kumbh, no casualties reported

The content above has been generated using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.