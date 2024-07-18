Loud bang heard before Gonda train derailment: Loco pilot, passenger
Passenger of Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express tells media, “There was a mild explosion, and after that a strong jolt was felt, and our coach derailed”
The driver of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express, eight of whose coaches derailed in Gonda on Thursday (July 18), has reportedly claimed that he had heard a loud explosion right before the derailment. The accident reportedly caused four deaths and left at least 20 injured.
Visuals from the accident site in Uttar Pradesh showed passengers sitting or standing by the tracks, taking their luggage from the derailed coaches.
Passenger’s statement
A passenger travelling on the train also told news agency ANI, “There was a mild explosion (before the incident) and after that a strong jolt was felt and our coach derailed.”
The accident happened a few kilometres before Jhulahi station.
Rescue operations
Gonda District Magistrate Neha Sharma, who reached the spot, said eight coaches of the train got derailed, adding that the injured are being rushed to hospital and relief operations are on at the site.
A 40-member medical team and 15 ambulances are at the spot and more medical teams and ambulances are being rushed there, said Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar.
Senior railway and local administration officials are at the spot, about 150 km from Lucknow, to oversee rescue operations.
Inquiry ordered
A high-level inquiry has been ordered and a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the families of those who died, Rs 2.5 lakh to those who received serious injuries, and Rs 50,000 to those with minor injuries.
Other trains on this route, including the Katihar-Amritsar Express and Guwahati-Shrimata Vaishnodevi Katra Express, have been cancelled or diverted, Pankaj Singh, the Chief Public Relation Officer of North Eastern Railways, told the media.