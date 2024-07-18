Loud bang heard before Gonda train derailment: Loco pilot, passenger

The driver of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express, eight of whose coaches derailed in Gonda on Thursday (July 18), has reportedly claimed that he had heard a loud explosion right before the derailment. The accident reportedly caused four deaths and left at least 20 injured.

Visuals from the accident site in Uttar Pradesh showed passengers sitting or standing by the tracks, taking their luggage from the derailed coaches.

Passenger’s statement

A passenger travelling on the train also told news agency ANI, “There was a mild explosion (before the incident) and after that a strong jolt was felt and our coach derailed.”

The accident happened a few kilometres before Jhulahi station.