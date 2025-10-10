Mayawati says rival parties 'sleepless' after massive Lucknow rally

Lucknow, Oct 10 (PTI) BSP president Mayawati on Friday said the "record-breaking" turnout, particularly of youth and women, at the rally held here on the 19th death anniversary of party founder Kanshi Ram has left rival parties "sleepless and nervous."

In a post in Hindi on X, a day after the massive gathering at the Kanshi Ram Memorial on VIP Road, Mayawati said the enthusiasm and determination of attendees, especially their slogans vowing to ensure the formation of her government in Uttar Pradesh for a fifth time, reflected the "unwavering resolve" of BSP supporters.

The four-time chief minister said it was natural for opposition leaders to "lose their composure" after witnessing such a massive show of strength and advised her supporters to ignore the "meaningless remarks and statements" of rival parties.

"The people of the Bahujan Samaj have shown the entire country how committed and determined they are to fulfilling Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar's dream of turning the oppressed into the ruling class through their votes," she said.

Mayawati urged party workers to remain vigilant against "divisive and deceitful tactics" of opponents and to dedicate themselves fully to the BSP's 'Mission 2027' (UP state assembly elections).

She also thanked BSP office-bearers, leaders and workers from across Uttar Pradesh for their role in safely transporting lakhs of participants from all 75 districts to and from the Lucknow rally.

Expressing gratitude to all those who paid tributes to Kanshi Ram in various states and districts across India, Mayawati said their participation and resolve to carry forward the BSP's mission were deeply appreciated by the party. PTI

