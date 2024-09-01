IPS officer’s daughter found dead in hostel room of UP law university

A 19-year-old law student was reportedly found dead on the floor of her hostel room at the Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University in Lucknow on Saturday (August 31) night.

Anika Rastogi, a third-year LLB student, was the daughter of Santosh Rastogi, a 1998 batch IPS officer of Maharashtra cadre who is currently serving as Inspector General at the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Delhi.

Anika had reportedly retired to her room as usual on Saturday night. But when she did not respond to any calls or repeated knocks, her friends broke open the door and found her lying motionless on the floor. She was reportedly taken to hospital at once, but doctors declared her dead.

While it is being suspected that Anika suffered a cardiac arrest, the reason for her death remains unclear. The body has been sent for autopsy.

Her clothes were reportedly intact and the body bore no visible injuries. The room was reportedly locked from inside and nothing suspicious was found. Her family has not filed a police complaint yet.