Holi violence in Uttar Pradesh leaves over a dozen injured

Lucknow (UP), Mar 15 (PTI) Holi celebrations in parts of Uttar Pradesh were marred by incidents of violence, resulting in injuries to over a dozen people and highlighting existing social tensions.

Clashes erupted over forced application of colours, caste-based disputes, and drunken altercations, leading to arrests and heightened security measures.

In Mathura district, a confrontation between upper-caste men and Dalit residents in Bati village in Jait area of the district resulted in injuries to 8 to 10 people.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Jait Police station, Ashwini Kumar said, "Two men from an upper-caste community attempted to forcibly apply 'gulal' on people from Dalit community, leading to tensions and minor skirmishes. Eight people were injured and nine individuals have been arrested. Further investigation is underway." In Farrukhabad district, six people, including a woman, were injured after miscreants allegedly opened fire on Dalit people heading to perform Holi rituals.

Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Sanjay Kumar told PTI on Saturday, citing the report filed, that Jitendra and Pappu came to Anil Kumar's house in Bibipur village in Kamalganj area on Friday and started abusing him.

"Later in the evening when Anil's family members were going to perform Holi rituals, Shivam Katiyar, Som Katiyar, Jitendra and Pappu open fired," the officer said.

He said the injured have been admitted to a hospital and the accused have been arrested. A case has been lodged under relevant sections.

In Kaushambi district, two sons of a local Nagar Panchayat chairman allegedly assaulted a sub-inspector and tore his uniform in an inebriated state.

Circle Officer (CO) of the area, Awdhesh Kumar said, "The incident occurred following an altercation between sub-inspector Anand Swarup Prajapati, Satyendra Kushwaha and Abhishek Kushwaha." The two accused have been arrested and investigation in the matter is underway, the CO said.

In Sant Kabir Nagar district, several huts were burned to ashes in Kari village following a dispute over music played during Holi celebrations.

Additional Superintendent of Police said, "A clash erupted after a group demanded a change in the music, leading to a fire that consumed multiple huts." "Four people were injured, and police have registered a case against the accused, though no arrests have been made so far," he said.

A 60-year-old woman died a day after a clash took place between two groups during Holi celebrations in Sarai Samokhpur village, Dostpur area of Sultanpur district.

"A case of murder has been registered," confirmed Circle Officer Vinay Gautam.

The dispute, involving intoxicated individuals, resulted in multiple injuries. Sonara Devi died during treatment at a hospital a day after.

Police arrested four accused, including two brothers, Krishna Kumar and Ramashankar, along with Lallu and Pawan Kumar, the officer said.

"The accused have been charged with murder and violations of the SC/ST Act. They have been sent to jail by the court," Gautam said.

A Holi celebration in Nandau Para village in Ramnagar area of Barabanki district turned fatal after a dispute led to the death of a 32-year-old man.

"Five accused have been taken into custody and are being questioned," Station House Officer (SHO) Ajay Kumar Tripathi said.

Sunil Yadav died after being beaten at Ram Sahare Yadav's home during a Holi gathering, he said.

Police said that an argument escalated, resulting in Sunil being severely beaten by several members of Ram Sahare's family.

His family lodged a complaint against seven people. "Further action will be taken after the postmortem report comes," Tripathi said.

Police have been deployed in the village to maintain order, he added. PTI

