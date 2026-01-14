Hindu Mahasabha opposes observation of Shah Jahan’s Urs at Taj Mahal

The Taj Mahal, India’s most iconic “monument of love”, has run into fresh trouble with Hindu organizations, which have revived the “Tejo Mahalaya” conspiracy theory to oppose the Urs (death anniversary) of Shah Jahan scheduled to be held in the complex from January 15 to 17.

Warning the administration, the Hindu activists have said that no religious event should be allowed in any ASI-protected monument. They has opposed the Urs last year also, citing the same reasons.

This year’s Urs will observe the 371st death anniversary of Shah Jahan, who commissioned the monument in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal when he was the Mughal emperor (1628–1658).

Police on alert

Even though the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) itself has announced free entry into the Taj during the three-day Urs, the All India Hindu Mahasabha and other Hindu organizations have opposed it stating that the information they received from the ASI under the Right to Information (RTI) Act shows that there was no mention of any Mughal or British-era order of any Urs or other religious events at the Taj Mahal.

The police and the administration have gone into alert, holding a meeting with the organizers, Khuddam-e-Roza Committee, regarding the preparations for the Urs, and tightening security in the Taj Mahal complex. Incidentally, a case pertaining to the “Tejo Mahalaya” controversy—from which the current objections stems—will be heard by a local court on January 15 too.

An old conspiracy theory

The Hindu Mahasabha and other Hindu organizations have repeatedly opposed events at the Taj Mahal, saying it was originally “Tejo Mahalaya”, a temple of Lord Shiva, and that holding Muslim religious events (such as chadar poshi, qawwali) there “hurts Hindu sentiments”.

They have already protested and raised slogans outside the ASI’s Agra office and submitted a memorandum at which several activists came dressed as Lord Shiva. Posters were also put up during the protest, and Hindu organizations have warned that if the Urs is indeed held, they will recite “Shiv Tandava” in the Taj Mahal.

Many historians have raised questions on the protest, calling the Urs a centuries-old tradition. During the Urs, tourists will be allowed to see the actual tombs of Shah Jahan and Mumtaz Mahal in the basement, which are closed on normal days. A “chadar poshi”—a tradition, primarily in Sufi Islam, involving the offering of a decorative cloth (chadar) on a tomb (mazaar)—will be performed on January 17.

