Health minister Mandaviya tells doctors to work with 'nation first' spirit

Lucknow, Dec 16 (PTI) Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday said doctors should work in the spirit of “Nation first”, taking inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the 28th convocation of the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences here, Mandaviya said a healthy society can create a healthy nation and only a healthy nation can create a prosperous nation.

"We should not just treat the patient but serve them," he said.

Regarding the inclusion of Dhanvantari's photo in the logo of the National Medical Commission (NMC), the minister said, “Dhanvantari is an icon in the medical field for India and everyone should be proud of their heritage and culture. The change in people is to end the mentality of slavery.” “We have to work for the development of new India by taking inspiration from our history and pride,” he said.

There is no problem of manpower and brain power in India and contribution of every citizen in nation building is necessary, he said.

Dr Mandaviya said that it is the responsibility of the youth to create a new India. This is the time to work for the country. During COVID-19 pandemic, India proved that "our country can do anything".

The union minister said that for a doctor, the life of a poor person should be as important as that of a rich person.

There are doctors in our country, who give up the offer of earning lakhs of rupees and are giving treatment to the poor by charging Rs 50-100 from them, Mandaviya added.

He said that under the National Health Policy, India is increasing spending on universal health coverage.

UP Governor Anandiben Patel and UP's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak were also present on this occasion. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)