Hathras stampede: Most of 116 victims identified, says UP govt

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday (July 2) said most of the 116 people who died in a stampede during a 'satsang' organised in Sikandra Rao area of the Hathras district have been identified.

Devotees had come to the 'satsang' from various districts of Uttar Pradesh as well as neighbouring states.

Aligarh Zone Inspector General of Police (IG) Shalabh Mathur told PTI, "116 people have died in the stampede incident in Hathras." Etah and Hathras are adjacent districts and people from Etah had also come to attend the 'satsang'.

Efforts are being made to identify the remaining bodies, officials said.

Earlier, Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh, while giving details of the casualties to journalists, said that out of the 116 victims, seven are children, one man and the rest are women.

(With agency inputs)