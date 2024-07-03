Hathras stampede: FIR filed against organisers; UP CM likely to visit Hathras today

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday (July 3) registered an FIR against the organisers of the religious congregation in Hathras where 116 people died following a stampede.

“Mukhya sevadar” Devprakash Madhukar and other organisers have been named in the first information report (FIR) filed at the Sikandara Rao police station late Tuesday (July 2), a senior officer told PTI.

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 110 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 223 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by the public servant), 238 (causing disappearance of evidence), the officer said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Hathras on Wednesday (July 3), a senior government official said.

Probe panel to submit report within 24 hours

A team consisting of ADG Agra and Aligarh Divisional Commissioner has been constituted to inquire into the cause of the incident. The report is to be submitted within 24 hours, the government said in a statement on Tuesday (July 2), following the tragic incident.

Speaking to reporters at his residence on Tuesday (July 2), Adityanath said, "Our government will get to the bottom of this incident and give appropriate punishment to the conspirators and those responsible. The state government is investigating this entire incident. We will see whether it is an accident or a conspiracy."

He also slammed the political parties doing politics over the tragic incident and said, "Doing politics on such an incident is extremely unfortunate and condemnable. This is the time to heal the wounds of the victims, to sympathise with the victims. The government is sensitive in this matter and no culprit will be spared."

According to the statement, lakhs of devotees gathered in the programme of Bhole Baba, famous as Narayan Sakar Vishwa Hari, in Hathras district. More devotees arrived at the event than the permission given by the administration.

In the worst such tragedy in recent years, 116 devotees suffocated to death and their bodies piled atop each other in the stampede that took place in the district's Phulrai village on Tuesday (July 2).

