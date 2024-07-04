Hathras stampede: 6 sevadars held, one on the run; no mention of Baba in FIR

Six “sevadars” or assistants of Suraj Pal Singh alias Bhole Baba have been arrested in connection with the Hathras stampede that killed 121 people on Tuesday (July 2).

Chief sevadar Devprakash Madhukar is on the run, and a non-bailable warrant will be issued against him besides a reward of Rs 1 lakh being announced, IG Shalabh Mathur told reporters in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras on Thursday.

Strangely enough, the FIR lists these seven sevadars as accused and not their boss, the preacher who goes by the lofty title of Jagat Guru Saakar Vishwahari Bhole Baba.

Why Baba’s name is missing from FIR

All the six arrested people worked as sevadars at the ‘satsang’ run by Bhole Baba, IG Shalabh Mathur told reporters.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who visited Hathras on Wednesday and met the injured, was asked why the preacher was not named in the FIR as an accused.

“Prima facie, the case has been filed against those who applied for permission for the event. Whoever is responsible for this will come under its purview,” he said.

The FIR accuses the organisers of the satsang near Phulhari village of cramming 2.5 lakh people into the venue when they had obtained permission for only 80,000.

Police at ashram but not for probe

On Wednesday night, police entered the Baba’s ashram premises in Mainpuri but later said they had gone to check security arrangements and not for a probe. The godman was not present there anyway.

Police personnel have been deployed outside the ashram since the stampede claimed 121 lives. In reply to a question by reporters, Circle Officer Sunil Kumar Singh said police and special operation group (SOG) personnel entered the ashram premises on Wednesday night.

“There were 50-60 sevadars, including women, inside the ashram,” he said. Asked whether Bhole Baba was inside the ashram or not, Singh said, “He (Baba) was there neither yesterday nor today.”

Additional Superintendent of Police, Mainpuri, Rahul Mithas also said the preacher was not seen in his ashram. Asked why police personnel entered the ashram, he said, “We are not here for a probe. We are here to check security.”