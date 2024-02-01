Gyanvapi management moves HC against Varanasi court's order allowing puja in cellar

Prayagraj (UP), Feb 1 (PTI) The Gyanvapi mosque management committee on Thursday moved the Allahabad High Court challenging a Varanasi court order that allowed Hindu prayers in a cellar of the mosque.

Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee counsel SFA Naqvi said they have requested an urgent hearing.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court asked the committee to approach the High Court against the Varanasi district court's order on Wednesday.

The Varanasi court had ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in a cellar of the Gyanvapi Masjid.

The prayers will be conducted by a "pujari" nominated by the Kashi Vishwanath temple trust and the petitioner who has claimed his grandfather offered puja at the cellar up to December 1993. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)