Friends murder college student after brawl, bury his body in field

In a shocking incident, four youngsters murdered a college friend who was a businessman’s son and studying in a Noida-based university after a brawl and buried his body in a field in Uttar Pradesh.



The gory crime came to light when the police launched a hunt for Yash Mittal after he went missing from the hostel on Monday and his father got messages demanding Rs 6 crore for his son’s release.

An examination of CCTV footage of the campus showed Yash leaving the university on Monday while speaking over the telephone.



Call records led them to his friend Rachit who, it was learnt, was a close friend of the victim, the others being Shivam, Sushant and Shubham.

Media reports quoted police officer Saad Miya Khan as saying that on February 26, the four friends called Yash to a field in Gajraula in Amroha district of Uttar Pradesh for a party.

There, after a brawl, the four killed Yash and buried the body. “We recovered the body after Rachit identified the location," officer Khan said.



The police caught two other accused in Dadri, also in western Uttar Pradesh. The fourth accused, Shubham, is on the run. But the police said he would be caught soon.

The officer said the accused said the ransom messages were sent to mislead Yash's family.



Yash was pursuing a Bachelor's degree in business administration at the Noida university.