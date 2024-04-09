Five 'unsafe' towers in Gurugram apartment complex to be demolished

The district administration in Gurugram's Sector 109 issued an order on Tuesday (April 9) to demolish five towers deemed unsafe at the Chintels Paradiso complex.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav issued the order granting permission to demolish towers D, E, F, G, and H of the residential society.

The builder had requested immediate evacuation and demolition of these towers via email to the deputy commissioner.

Unsafe towers

These towers were deemed 'unsafe' based on audit reports from an IIT Delhi team.

This order comes after a partial collapse of six floors in Tower D on February 10, 2022, resulting in the death of two women residents.

'Point of contention'

This issue has been a point of contention between the builder and residents since then.

The order specifies compliance with relevant policies and guidelines for the demolition of these towers. It was discussed by a committee led by additional deputy commissioner Hitesh Kumar Meena and relevant department representatives.

The order also emphasises that compliance with state/central laws and policies is mandatory.

The additional deputy commissioner Meena confirmed the issuance of the demolition order.