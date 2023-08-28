FIR against Alt News’ Zubair for 'revealing' UP boy’s identity

A FIR was slapped against Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair on Monday (August 28) on charges of revealing the identity of a boy slapped by his classmates at their teacher’s behest in an Uttar Pradesh school.



Muzaffarnagar district Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Suman said the case has been registered under section 74 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

The complainant, Vishnu Dutt, alleged that Zubair disclosed the identity of the boy in Khubbapur village by sharing a video of the incident on social media.

On Friday, a video went viral in which a Muslim student of Class 2 was seen being slapped by his classmates for allegedly not doing his homework, triggering widespread condemnation.

A case was registered against the teacher, Tripta Tyagi, on Saturday under the Indian Penal Code following a complaint from the boy's family.

Tyagi claimed the video had been tampered with to give a communal colour to the matter.



But she admitted it was wrong on her part to have got the student slapped by his classmates.

She said she was forced to do it as she was handicapped and was not able to stand up and reach the student who had not done his homework.

