Facilities for Ayodhya tourists, pilgrims: Transport, stay, food, and more
Planning an Ayodhya trip to visit the new Ram temple? Find out where to stay, how to commute, what kind of food to expect, and what to enjoy besides the temple
Ayodhya is bracing for a huge influx of tourists and pilgrims once the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple is completed on January 22. But what facilities can they expect in the holy town that has suddenly been catapulted on to India’s tourism and pilgrimage map in a big way? Here are some of the amenities they can expect:
Transportation
1. The railways will operate over 1,000 trains from different parts of the country for the first 100 days after the consecration.
2. Vande Bharat trains to cover a new Ramayana Circuit, connecting Ayodhya to Varanasi and Sithamarhi in Bihar.
3. The new Ayodhya International Airport aims to cater to 10 lakh tourists and pilgrims annually.
4. Over 100 electric buses are expected to be put to service along Dharma Path and Ram Path, two of the four key thoroughfares in Ayodhya.
5. Golf carts and e-rickshaws will also be available for the convenience of devotees and tourists.
Accommodation
1. Four government guest houses have been developed for pilgrims.
2. Heritage cottage stays are being developed on the banks of Saryu River.
3. Luxury tents and double-occupancy suites being developed as well. Each luxury tent will have sofa sets, resting chairs, Wi-Fi connectivity, room heaters, and air conditioners.
4. Over 50 small guest houses are under construction, too.
5. Some 500 property owners have received certificates for starting paying guest facilities.
6. Prominent temples are being expanded to accommodate pilgrims.
7. The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation is developing five tent cities for tourists. Tent cities will reportedly have bonfire facilities, souvenir shops, cultural events in the evening, and open-air theatres.
8. The India Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is also coming up with two properties.
Food
1. The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will run round-the-clock multiple catering services.
2. Pilgrims can expect to gorge on dishes like makai ki roti and sarson ka saag, seasonal vegetables available in Ayodhya, bajra ki roti, matar ka nimona (green peas curry), dal baati, sattu bati and chokha, and moong dal khichdi.
3. Also, dishes made from different types of millets and seasonal vegetables will be available for pilgrims.
4. Well-known food stalls from Varanasi will be recreated in Ayodhya. Cooks from Varanasi are being invited to prepare food for pilgrims coming to Ayodhya.
5. For health-conscious pilgrims, detox water and personalised cuisine may be available.
Leisure
1. Paintings and murals will adorn the airport, the railway station, and crucial points in the city showcasing the life of Lord Ram.
2. Pilgrims and tourists can enjoy a light-and-sound show at Ram Ki Pauri.
3. Also under development is a craft gallery, a shopping precinct, food courts, cafeteria, an amphitheatre, landscaped public spaces, two night-shelters, shilpa grams (artisans’ hubs), and a Ram Katha Park.
4. A digital Ramayana gallery is coming up at the Ram Katha Museum.
5. Tourists and pilgrims can take an electric catamaran ride on the Sarayu River.
Amenities
1. Pilgrims can register their details at the airport and railway station. They must carry their ID cards for the registration and security reasons.
2. A Tourism Facilitation Centre is being developed at a cost of Rs 130 crore.
3. Several yoga and meditation centres are reportedly being developed for pilgrims and tourists.
4. Rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment plants, and solar power plants to be developed.
5. A four-lane road is being built till the Ram temple and one from Ayodhya to the new airport.
6. The Dashrath Hospital and Medical College is being developed.
7. The Lakshman Kunj smart vehicle parking facility is coming up.
8. The Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Stadium is under construction.