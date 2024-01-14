Facilities for Ayodhya tourists, pilgrims: Transport, stay, food, and more

Ayodhya is bracing for a huge influx of tourists and pilgrims once the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple is completed on January 22. But what facilities can they expect in the holy town that has suddenly been catapulted on to India’s tourism and pilgrimage map in a big way? Here are some of the amenities they can expect:

Transportation

1. The railways will operate over 1,000 trains from different parts of the country for the first 100 days after the consecration.

2. Vande Bharat trains to cover a new Ramayana Circuit, connecting Ayodhya to Varanasi and Sithamarhi in Bihar.

3. The new Ayodhya International Airport aims to cater to 10 lakh tourists and pilgrims annually.

4. Over 100 electric buses are expected to be put to service along Dharma Path and Ram Path, two of the four key thoroughfares in Ayodhya.

5. Golf carts and e-rickshaws will also be available for the convenience of devotees and tourists.