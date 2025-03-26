Eid kit is a key initiative in minority outreach: BJP's Danish Ansari

Lucknow, Mar 26 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Minorities Minister Danish Azad Ansari on Wednesday said the BJP's 'Saugat-e-Modi' is a one of its kind initiative which stands to benefit the poorest of Muslims.

The initiative aimed at minorities, including Muslims, comes ahead of Eid, and will involve the distribution of food and clothing kits.

"This is the first time any government has ever thought of reaching out to the minority community, particularly the Pasmanda Muslims, ahead of Eid," Ansari told PTI.

A Pasmanda himself and the only Muslim face in Yogi Adityanath's cabinet, Ansari said the kits contain edible items such as vermicelli, dates, dry fruits, and sugar.

"In addition, there is salwar-suit fabric for our Muslim sisters," he said, adding, the distribution was already underway in Uttar Pradesh.

"We will distribute these kits in as many places as possible, including Sambhal," Ansari said, naming the district which flared up in violence November last year over a mosque survey and consequent protests from the Muslim community.

The Pasmanda Muslims — historically poor, marginalised — have come to find themselves at the focus of the BJP's minority outreach, particularly after impressive electoral victories in Muslim-majority regions like Rampur and Kundarki in recent by-polls.

"The benefits of all government schemes are indeed flowing to Pasmanda Muslims like never before," Ansari said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)