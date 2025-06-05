UP: Consecration of ‘Raja Ram’ held at Ayodhya temple

The consecration of 'Raja Ram' or Lord Rama in his manifestation as a king was held on the first floor of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Thursday (May 5). The ceremony coincided with the occasion of Ganga Dussehra, which, according to Hindu scriptures, marks the day when the holy river Ganga descended to Earth from Lord Shiva's locks, moved by King Bhagirath's penance.

The installation of idols in eight newly built temples inside the Ram Janmabhoomi complex was also held in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The ceremony took place during the 'Abhijit Muhurat', considered one of the most auspicious moments in the Hindu calendar.

Consecrations of other deities

According to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, among the deities consecrated were Shri Ram Darbar (central installation), Sheshavatar, Lord Shiva in the northeast (Ishan) corner, Lord Ganesha in the southeast (Agni) corner, Lord Hanuman at the southern wing, Surya (Sun God) in the southwest (Nairitya) corner, Goddess Bhagwati in the northwest (Vayavya) corner and Goddess Annapurna in the northern wing.

This is the second consecration at the temple, following the first one, which took place at the temple complex on January 22, 2024, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The first consecration ceremony was of the Ram Lalla idol.

Earlier Mahant Raghuvar Sharan, the chief priest of Rasik Niwas Temple in Ayodhya said that Lord Ram, in his king form,would be installed on the first floor of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya after a long struggle of 500 years.

‘Sacred and historic’

"This year, Ganga Dussehra will not only be sacred but also historic, as after a long struggle of 500 years, Lord Ram, known as 'Rajarama', will be ceremonially installed on the first floor of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The occasion will witness a unique blend of enthusiasm, devotion, and spirituality in Ayodhya,” Mishra told PTI. The consecration ceremony is expected to conclude on Thursday afternoon.

He also said that the ceremonies were conducted with full religious rituals and Vedic chants, and learned Brahmins from across the country will participate in the event.

"The day of Ganga Dussehra will symbolise a new beginning. It will be the moment when the fruits of centuries of penance, struggle, and faith will manifest in tangible form," Mishra added.

UP CM offers payers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Ram Temple, had darshan of the 'Ram Darbar' on the first floor, and visited Hanumangarhi temple nearby.

"Today, in the holy birthplace of Lord Shri Ram, Ayodhya Dham, we are getting the great fortune of becoming a witness to the programme organised for the Pran-Pratishtha of the holy idols of gods in the eight temples including Shri Ram Darbar on the first floor of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple," he posted on X.

He added, "This auspicious occasion is a new expression of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat'. Victory to Siyavar Shri Ramachandra!" The BJP, which is in power at the Centre and in Uttar Pradesh, took to X and posted: "The second festival of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha concluded today in Ayodhya. A step towards Ram Rajya".

Earlier in the day an official statement, the chief minister will seek the blessings of Lord Shri Ram, further strengthening his profound spiritual connection with Ayodhya. The event will coincide with the 53rd birthday of priest-politician Adityanath. Heavy security arrangements have been put into place by the district administration for the event.

‘95 per cent temples completed’

Earlier, Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Trust said that the temples on the first floor would remain closed to the public for now and would be opened when the situation is favourable.

"About 95 per cent of the temples have been completed. Kalash have been made. The idols of the deities have been installed in the temples. Before Pran Pratishtha on June 3 and 4, the necessary rituals and worship were done. Today is the last day of the rituals of Pran Pratishtha," said Rai as quoted by NDTV.

He also said that although darshan would continue as usual, there would be no VIP darshan facility on Thursday. "People can walk up to the eastern gate and enter the complex after completing the security checks. Every day, 70,000-80,000 devotees visit the temple, and there is no restriction on darshan," added Mr Rai as quoted in the report.

