Varanasi: College student shot dead after alleged dispute with another student

Varanasi (UP), Mar 20 (PTI) A 22-year-old undergraduate student was shot dead on the campus of Uday Pratap College here on Friday afternoon, following an alleged dispute with another student, police said.

The victim, identified as Surya Pratap Singh, was rushed to a hospital by police where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Varanasi Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal said the shooting was the result of a personal dispute between two students. Singh was a graduate-level student at the institute.

"Preliminary inquiry suggests the shooting was a result of mutual enmity between the students," Commissioner Agarwal said.

The accused has been identified as Manjeet Singh Chauhan, a resident of Varanasi. Chauhan is absconding.

Commissioner Agarwal said six teams have been formed to nab the accused. The police are analysing the CCTV footage from the area. Further investigation is underway, the commissioner added. PTI

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