CBI arrests UP CGST superintendent in bribery case

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The CBI has arrested two people, including a superintendent of Central Goods and Services Tax (CGST) in Uttar Pradesh, while they were allegedly accepting bribe of Rs 1 lakh for waiving penalty on a private company, officials said.

The other person arrested by the agency is a tax lawyer who was representing the complainant in the case, they said on Monday.

CGST Superintendent Nishan Singh Malli had allegedly issued penalty notice to a businessman, who controls the private company, on account of non-filing of GST returns.

Malli, who is posted in Gajrola with additional charge of Amroha in UP, demanded Rs 4 lakh in collusion with tax lawyer Amit Khandelwal from the businessman for waiving penalty on his company, they said.

"The tax advocate was representing the complainant. However, he entered into a conspiracy with superintendent, CGST, Amroha and pressured the complainant to deliver the demand of undue advantage of Rs 4 lakh to the accused superintendent," a CBI spokesperson said.

The businessman approached the CBI with a complaint expressing unwillingness to pay the bribe, the spokesperson said in a statement.

The agency laid a trap during which the superintendent and the advocate were arrested red handed taking Rs 1 lakh as the first instalment of the total Rs 4 lakh demanded as bribe, the statement said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)