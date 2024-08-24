Caste census needed for 90% people sitting outside system: Rahul

Pressing for a nationwide “caste census”, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has said 90 per cent of the people of the country are outside the system, and the step would be necessary for them.

Addressing the Samvidhan Samman Sammelan in Prayagraj, Rahul said, “90 per cent of the people are sitting outside the system. They have skill and knowledge but no connection (with the system). That is why we have raised the demand for a caste census.”

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said “the caste census is the foundation of policymaking” for the Congress.

(With agency inputs)