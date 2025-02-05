Bus ferrying pilgrims to Kumbh hits vehicle on NH-2, eight hurt

Kaushambi (UP), Feb 5 (PTI) Eight people were injured when a bus ferrying pilgrims to the Maha Kumbh hit another vehicle on National Highway-2 in the Saini area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Wednesday, police said.

Circle Officer (Sirathu) Avdhesh Kumar Vishwakarma said the accident occurred near the Narsinghpur Kachhua crossing. The driver had allegedly dozed off, causing the bus to hit another vehicle.

The bus was ferrying 55 pilgrims from Baghpat to Prayagraj.

After being alerted by locals, the police rushed to the spot and transported the injured to a trauma centre for treatment.

The bus driver, who was trapped in the steering area, was rescued and admitted to the community health centre in Sirathu, the circle officer said.

The condition of the injured pilgrims, who are yet to be identified, is stable and they will be sent to Prayagraj once they recover, officials said.

An investigation is underway to trace the vehicle hit by the bus, the police said. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)