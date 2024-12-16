Broken idols found near newly uncovered temple at UP's Sambhal

Authorities on Monday (December 16) claimed to have recovered three broken idols of Hindu gods from a well near a newly uncovered ancient temple at Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh.

The Shiv-Hanuman temple was reopened on December 14, reportedly for the first time after 1978. Holding the idols in hand, Sambhal’s Additional Superintendent of Police Shrish Chandra said these were found while digging a well. One is an idol of Lord Ganesh and another seems to be of Lord Kartikeya, he said.



Also read: Sambhal temple, shut since 1978 riots, reopened after officials ‘stumble on’ it

“The area has been secured so that excavation can be done smoothly,” he said. After cleaning up the temple, electricity connection has been restored to it. CCTV cameras have been set up for security purposes.



