BJP MP Satyadev Pachauri declines to contest for Kanpur LS seat
The BJP had given a ticket to Pachauri from the Kanpur seat in 2019 | Photo: X (Twitter)

Agencies
24 March 2024 3:13 PM GMT  (Updated:2024-03-24 15:14:00.0)

Kanpur (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kanpur Lok Sabha seat Satyadev Pachauri on Sunday expressed unwillingness in fighting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and conveyed the same to party's national president JP Nadda.

"It is a humble request to you that at present I am not willing to contest on the Kanpur seat in 2024-Lok Sabha elections," Pachauri said in a letter addressed to Nadda.

"Thus my name should not be discussed. I am a faithful worker of the party and will continue to do the work given by the party," he added in the letter in Hindi.

Pachauri also shared the signed letter on his official handle on social media platform 'X'.

The BJP is yet to announce its nominee from Kanpur seat for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP gave ticket to Pachauri from the seat in 2019. BJP stalwart Murli Manohar Joshi won from the seat in 2014. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)
Uttar Pradesh2024 Lok Sabha Election
