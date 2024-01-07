BJP govt selling dream of 'viksit Bharat' but silent on issues of farmers, youth: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Jan 7 (PTI) Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the BJP on Sunday over the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, asking how can there be a developed India without the prosperity of farmers and the youth.

He said the BJP government is selling the dream of a "viksit Bharat" but silent on the issues of farmers and the youth.

Talking to reporters at the Samajwadi Party office here, Yadav said, "The government promised to double the income of farmers.... Can there be a viksit Bharat without the prosperity of farmers? Has they spoken about the youngsters who are unemployed? Are they part of the 'viksit Bharat'?" He said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should say how much of the promised Rs 40 lakh crore investment has reached the ground.

"And if the investment has reached the ground, then how many youths have got jobs? The BJP does not have answers to these questions. Hence, the BJP sometimes hides behind God or religion," he said.

The Samajwadi Party chief asserted that there will be a change in the coming Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May.

"And, if we allow this opportunity to pass by, then we will have to ponder whether we will get another opportunity to cast our votes," he said.

The central government is conducting the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra to reach out to those so far left out of its flagship welfare schemes. The campaign began on November 15 and will conclude on January 25. PTI

