BJP govt plotting to end reservation through privatisation: Akhilesh

Lucknow, Mar 2 (PTI) Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of conspiring to end jobs and reservation by privatizing government institutions in the state.

The former chief minister claimed that the state government is hell-bent on privatising two power distribution companies – Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd.

"Earlier the BJP government at the Center handed over many government institutions to private hands. Now, following the same path, the BJP government of Uttar Pradesh is also promoting privatization," Yadav said.

He also alleged that BJP governments "work for capitalists", according to a statement issued by the SP here.

"The BJP government of Uttar Pradesh is hell-bent on handing over Purvanchal and Dakshinanchal Vidyut Nigam to private hands. The government wants to give assets worth billions of rupees to capitalists under the guise of privatization," the SP chief charged.

Yadav alleged that the BJP government is against the Constitution and reservation. He said that the BJP is hatching new conspiracies every day to keep 'PDA' (Pichhda, Dalit, Minorities) away from jobs and reservation.

"The BJP's policy is anti-PDA. It hates PDA," he said.

"Privatisation ends government jobs. Private sector arbitrarily increases inflation which affects the common people," he added.

The SP chief said that along with this, due to government institutions going to the private sector, 'PDA' does not get the opportunity of reservation.

The BJP government is working on the "policy of loot, lies and dishonesty", he said. PTI

