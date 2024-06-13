Bhagwat attends RSS 'karyakarta' camp in Gorakhpur; likely to meet CM Yogi

Gorakhpur (UP), Jun 13 (PTI) Rashtriya Swayam Sevak chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday attended a 'karyakarta' camp here and discussed political situation, social issues and the organisation's expansion.

Bhagwat reached Gorakhpur on Wednesday and is likely to stay here for five days. Sources said he is also likely to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur in "a day or two".

Around 280 RSS volunteers from Kashi, Gorakhpur, Kanpur and Awadh regions are participating in the 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg' at the SVM Public School in Chiutaha area of the city. The camp started on June 3.

Requesting anonymity, a senior Sangh office-bearer said, "The RSS chief provided suggestions to the volunteers on increasing the number of Sangh branches and expanding the organisation. He also emphasised on the expansion of various projects undertaken by the Sangh." In his address, the RSS chief put emphasis on social responsibility of volunteers and also discussed the role the Sangh played in facing national challenges.

During his five-day stay, the RSS chief will hold separate meetings with volunteers and trainers. Tight security arrangements have been made both inside and outside the venue, and only selected volunteers are permitted to enter the event site.

Bhagwat had addressed a gathering of RSS trainees at the concluding programme of organisation's 'Karyakarta Vikas Varg- Dwitiya' at Nagpur also on Monday, where he had expressed concern over the Manipur situation. PTI

