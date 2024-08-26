‘Batenge to katenge’: UP CM’s message of ‘unity’ on Janmashtami citing Bangladesh

“Nothing is above the nation. The nation will only be empowered only when we are united. You can see what is happening in Bangladesh. Those mistakes should not be repeated here (India)... Batenge to katenge, ek rahenge to nek rahenge (if we are divided, we’ll be hacked; if we are one, we’ll remain virtuous,” said Adityanath while addressing a gathering in Agra.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while calling for unity on the occasion of Janmashtami on Monday (August 26), cited the Bangladesh example to assert what should be avoided and also to hit out at the Opposition for their “silence” on the targeting of Hindus in the neighbouring country.

Attack on Opposition

Speaking in Mathura on Sunday night, he lashed out at the Opposition for remaining silent about the persecution of Hindus and demolition of temples in Bangladesh even though it is quick to speak out on global issues, including Palestine. “They see Palestine but turn a blind eye to Bangladesh because they fear losing their vote bank,” he alleged.

Adityanath offered prayers at Banke Bihari Temple and inaugurated Shri Krishna Janmotsav in Mathura — believed to be the birthplace of Lord Krishna, whose birthday is celebrated as Janmashtami.

Safety of Sanatan Dharma

Adityanath stressed it is important to preserve Hindu scriptures, philosophy, and spiritual practices to ensure the safety of Sanatan Dharma, the nation, and the community. “We must unite to expose and counter those divisive forces that seek to fracture society for their petty interests,” he added.

He mentioned that no other country, religion, or sect can claim an origin as ancient as that of Sanatan Dharma. He also reminded his audience that Bangladesh was part of India before 1947 and recounted the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during the 1971 Bangladesh liberation war.

Adityanath’s tweet

The UP CM also wished everyone on the occasion with a post on X: “Hail Kanhaiya Lal! Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all the devotees and residents of the state on the auspicious birth anniversary of Kripasindhu, Shri Banke Bihari ji, Shri Krishna Janmashtami!” he tweeted.

“It is my wish that Yashodanandan, Bhuvan Mohan Kanhaiya, the protector of the entire world, who establishes religion and eliminates unrighteousness, injustice and oppression, may He do good to the world. Long live Shri Krishna!” he posted on X in Hindi.