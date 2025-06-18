UP: Old mortar shell found buried underground in Bareilly, defused safely by Army

Bareilly(UP), Jun 18(PTI) A mortar shell was found buried underground near the railway tracks in Subhash Nagar area on Wednesday, officials said.

The shell was noticed when digging activities for a new embankment was being carried out using a JCB machine. Local police and an Army disposal unit reached the spot and defused the old, unexploded ordnance.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Bareilly, Anurag Arya said they were informed about the shell around 1 am on Wednesday.

"We received information that a suspicious object resembling a mortar shell had been spotted in a mound of soil being laid by a JCB near the railway tracks in the Subhash Nagar police station area." SSP Arya said the local Bareilly Police bomb disposal squad arrived at the scene. They were joined by an Army disposal unit who confirmed the object was an old mortar shell.

"The Army unit then safely neutralised the shell," the SSP said. PTI

