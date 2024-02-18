Ayodhya’s Ram temple to remain closed for an hour every day for Ram Lalla’s rest

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be closed for an hour, between 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm to allow the deity to take ‘rest’, the chief priest of the temple has said.

Announcing the decision, temple’s chief priest Acharya Satyendra Das said in view of the huge crowd of devotees visiting the shrine, the trust had extended the visiting or darshan timing from 6 am to 10 pm. Since January 23 (when the temple was thrown open to the public), the deity was woken up at 4 am for morning rituals. It takes around two hours before the devotees are allowed to have darshan and it continues till 10 pm.

Das said, the Ram Lalla deity is a five-year-old child and should be given some time to rest.

“Shri Ram Lalla is a five-year-old child and he cannot take the stress of staying awake for such long hours. So to give some rest to the child deity, the trust has decided that the doors of the temple will remain closed from 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm, so that the deity may take rest,” he said.

Before the consecration ceremony, the darshan timing was from 7 am to 8 pm including a break between 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm.